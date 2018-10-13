Target Hiring 13,000 Seasonal Workers in LA Area

Target is holding hiring events across the nation to fill its staffing needs for the holiday season. As many as 13,000 employees are expected to be hired at 103 Los Angeles stores. (Published 2 hours ago)

With the economy going strong, Target is getting ready for what is expected to be a booming holiday shopping season by holding hiring events across the nation from Friday through Sunday.

The big box retailer will bring in 13,000 seasonal workers to handle the rush at its 103 stores in the LA area. An additional 750 workers will be hired for five LA-area Target distribution centers.

The hiring events will be held at individual Target stores. The company is planning to hire as many as 120,000 seasonal workers nationwide. Seasonal employees can take advantage of a 10-percent discount at Target stores as well as a 20-percent discount on some food items.