Tax Day is Coming! Forms and Documents You May Need in One Checklist

What to Know The deadline for tax return is Monday, April 15.

Each family or individual's tax forms vary.

It’s crunch time for tax season!

It’s that time of the year again when people start rushing to file their tax returns. Meanwhile other people already filed their taxes as early as they received their forms.

For some, it may be a very stressful month, especially when there are a series of documents involved in the process.

The deadline to file tax returns is Monday, April 15.

Below, H&R Block provides a handy checklist of what you need:

Personal information:

Social security number or tax ID number

For joint filing: Spouse's full name and social security number or tax ID number

Dependent Information (if applicable):

Dates of birth and social security numbers or tax ID numbers

Childcare records (including the provider's tax ID number) if applicable

Income of other adults in your home

Form 8332 (if applicable)

Sources of Income:

Employed: W-2 Forms

And health insurance form , if applicable

Unemployed: State tax refund (1099-G)

Self-Employed: Forms 1099 and record of all expeses

Rental income

Retirement income

Savings and investments or dividends

Other income and losses

Any Types of Deductions:

Home ownership, charitable donation, medical expenses, health insurance, childcare expenses, and educational expenses (like student loan interest), or K-12 educator expenses.

If you aren't sure what your filing status is, you can take this quiz from the IRS to find out.