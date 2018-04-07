Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Photographing Girl Under Desk

An Oro Grande middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly photographing or videoing a 13-year-old girl under a classroom desk.

John Martin Sheldon, 27, was arrested Friday on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18 and invasion of privacy after a student reported seeing him taking a photo or video of another student at Riverside Preparatory Middle School, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday.

The student reported Sheldon to a school administrator. Administrators then reported Sheldon to police, who determined that in early February there was a similar incident involving the same teacher taking inappropriate photos of female students during school hours, the SBSD said.

"There were no allegations of inappropriate touching and the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further action," the Oro Grande School District said in a statement.

The district also said it is cooperating "completely" with the investigation, offering on-campus counseling services for students and parents, and keeping the community "informed to the best of our ability in an honest and forthcoming manner."

Sheldon was booked into the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station. It was not immediately clear why he was allowed to return to teaching after the February incident, nor if any disciplinary action was taken at the time.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and ask that anyone with information call child crimes Detective Lisa Guerra at 909-387-3615. People can also submit anonymous tips through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).