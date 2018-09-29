A teenager was attacked by a shark and air-lifted to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to Encinitas lifeguards.

The attack happened at Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas, around 6:55 a.m.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old boy was flown to Rady Children’s Hospital with serious injuries to his ear and shoulder.

NBC 7 spoke to a Chad Hammel, a kayaker who helped bring the teenager to safety. The witness said approximately 30 people were in the water at the time of the attack, catching lobster.

The witness said he first heard the boy scream, “I got bit.”

“I paddled to him,” he said, “and there was a big wake of blood behind him. His entire back was open. The shark hit him in the clavicle. The shark’s top teeth got him in his cheek,” he said.

Two other men also helped with the rescue.

The response from lifeguards was quick since they were on duty for the first day of lobster fishing.

The teenager arrived at Rady Children’s Hospital around 7:45 a.m.

The attack happened near the shore in about nine feet of water.

The boy is in critical condition, Larry Giles, captain of the Encinitas Lifeguard Department said at an 11 a.m. press conference. He has traumatic injuries to his upper body. The boy was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses thought the shark was about 11 feet long, Giles said.

La Costa Avenue to Swami's Beach is closed and will be for the next 48 hours.

The shark has not been seen since the attack.

There was a fatal shark attack in Solana Beach in 2008.