Teen Honored After Helping Track Down Sexual Assault Suspect

A 15-year-old Pacoima boy who witnessed a sexual assault and helped police track down the suspect was honored Wednesday with a "Courageous Citizen" award from the Los Angeles County district attorney.

With his proud mother by his side, Leo Anicua was recognized for the actions he took three years ago, when as a 12-year-old he witnessed a 78-year-old man sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the car next to him as he waited for his mother.

What to boy did next that day surprised even his mother. Without a pen, he used his mother's keys to carve out the license plate number of the car on a coupon booklet.

"He's like, 'I saw something right now,'" Anicua's mother, Dorian Martinez, recalls him telling her. "'I saw something with a little girl that's not right.'"

Anicua urged his mother to call 911, which led police to arrest Guillermo Lugo.

Lugo, now 81, pleaded no contest in 2017 to one felony count of lewd acts on a child for a three-year prison sentence. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and he is under a 10-year stay-away order from the victim. His sentencing is scheduled for April 23.

"I just wish there were more kids like Leo who cared and were aware enough to do something like this," LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.