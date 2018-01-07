Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigate a shooting in an unincorporated Covina neighborhood that left a girl in grave condition on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

A 15-year-old girl was in grave condition Sunday after being shot in an unincorporated area of Covina.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue, said Nicole Davis, watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's San Dimas station.

Davis said the girl was hanging out with her friends on the front lawn of a home when the shooting occurred. The shooter walked up to the group and fired several shots. The group scattered, but when detectives arrived, they found the girl suffering at least one gunshot wound to the head, Davis said.

The girl was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital, where she remained in grave condition Sunday. She was not expected to survive.

Police do not know why the girl, who is from Baldwin Park, was in the area, Davis said. They also do not know if she was targeted, and did not have any evidence that would indicate the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.