Teenage Brothers Killed in Rollover Crash in Winnetka - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Teenage Brothers Killed in Rollover Crash in Winnetka

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and Gene Kang

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash

    Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Winnetka after a pickup truck rolled over and collided with two parked vehicles. Gene Kang reports live for Today in LA on November 17, 2019. (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Two teenagers brothers were killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning after a pickup truck hit two parked vehicles in Winnetka, authorities said.

    The crash occurred on Parthenia st. between Lurline and Sunny Brae avenue.

    Two teenage brothers and the driver were trapped in the truck which lost control and went towards oncoming traffic.

    The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition, according to police.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/22] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    NBCLA

    Family members found out about the crash via social media, according to police. 

    Police also confirmed that alcohol and high speed were factors in the crash.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices