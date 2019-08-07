Teenage Girl Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Riverside

Police ask for the public's help as they search for a man who attempted to kidnap a young girl who was walking to tennis class. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (Published 3 hours ago)

Riverside police officers responded to the call of a possible kidnapping on the 6200 block of Rutland avenue in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside early Tuesday morning.

A teenage girl was allegedly approached by a man described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, about 5’5” tall with a thin build, tan skin tone and a clean shaven, round face. Riverside Police Department provided a sketch of the man.

The man allegedly struck the teenage girl with a metal object as he tried to force her into his vehicle.

She was able to fight him off and run away as the man fled the scene in a 2010 to 2013, 4-door, white Toyota Tundra with tinted windows. There was no information on the vehicle’s license plate.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have information on this case is advised to contact Detective Christi Arnold at (951) 353-7945 or carnold@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brandi Merrill at (951) 353-7120 or bmerrill@riversideca.gov.

For anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous, they are advised to email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “SUBMIT A TIP” feature while referencing report number 190022446.