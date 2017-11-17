Teenage Girl Fatally Struck by Sheriff's Vehicle After Running Across Lanes - NBC Southern California
Teenage Girl Fatally Struck by Sheriff's Vehicle After Running Across Lanes

By City News Service

    A teen girl was fatally struck Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 by a sheriff's vehicle in Perris after she ran across lanes.

    A teenage girl was struck and killed by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department vehicle Thursday in Perris after she ran across lanes on Perris Boulevard.

    The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road, according to sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez.

    A witness went to her aide before firefighters were able to perform CPR on her.

    The teen was taken to a hospital and later died, Vasquez said.

    She was running across lanes when she was struck by the sheriff's vehicle, a witness told NBC4.

    Vasquez said the California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.


