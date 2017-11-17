A teenage girl was struck and killed by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department vehicle Thursday in Perris after she ran across lanes on Perris Boulevard.
The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road, according to sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez.
A witness went to her aide before firefighters were able to perform CPR on her.
The teen was taken to a hospital and later died, Vasquez said.
She was running across lanes when she was struck by the sheriff's vehicle, a witness told NBC4.
Vasquez said the California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
