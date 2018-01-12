A teenager and wounded woman were en route to a hospital in a speeding vehicle after they were shot in South Los Angeles. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

A teenage girl was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred around 9:05 p.m. in a car near the area of Hooper Avenue and 93rd Street but authorities were working to verify that location, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were near the 9300 block of South Hooper Avenue when they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away. Police then initiated a pursuit after they believed the speeding SUV was responsible for the shooting.

Once the vehicle came to a halt a few blocks away in Watts, officers discovered two of the three occupants in the car were suffering from gunshot wounds. The vehicle also had bullet holes in the front windshield.

The girl, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital, where she is good condition. Another woman who was seated in the back of the car was not struck by the gunfire, Schrader added.

Authorities said they believe the driver was on her way to a hospital.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the LACS Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

