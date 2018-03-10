A stethoscope is seen at a doctor's office in this file photo.

NBC4's sister station, Telemundo 52, is proud to announce the return of its 14th annual Health Fair.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, attendants can take advantage of the free resources that will be available to them at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Just like previous years, the event will have medical professionals on site to offer services in different areas.

This year, participants will be able to receive free medical consultations for cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, eye exams, dental and vaccines.

The event is free of charge and for the whole family. It will be open to the public with the sole purpose of promoting health.



