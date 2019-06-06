4 to Watch: Temecula Freeway Crash DUI Suspect Expected in Court

The pickup driver accused of slamming into another car in a fatal wreck on a Riverside County freeway is due in court this afternoon. It's one of the stories we're featuring on NBCLA.

Watch Live: Refresh this page to watch the NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

Temecula DUI Suspect to Appear in Court

The DUI suspect arrested in a high-speed fatal crash on a Riverside County freeway is due in court. We'll have updates on the story here.

Driver's Camera Captures Fatal 15 Freeway DUI Crash and Aftermath

Video from a driver's rear-view and dashboard cameras capture moment a pickup passes at an alarming speed before crashing into a car on the 15 Freeway. In the aftermath, the DUI suspect can be seen stumbling away from the crash and into a grassy median. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

Honoring the Heroes of D-Day

The singular bravery of those who fought on the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago on D-Day was remembered Thursday with silence and respect. It was the battle for freedom that eventually led to the fall of the Third Reich. Click here for photos and video.

D-Day 75th Anniversary: Historic Photos From the Invasion

Power is Back on After a Hectic Morning at LAX

A wall-to-wall crowd of travelers shuffled through LAX this morning. Their baggage had to be re-screened, adding the frustration after last night's power outage. Click here for video from LAX.

Crowd of Passengers Wait to Be Re-Screened at LAX

This was the scene at LAX Terminal 1 early Thursday June 6, 2019 as passenger formed a wall-to-wall line to be re-screened after the previous night's power outage. (Published 4 hours ago)

Dodgers Named Finalist for Humanitarian Team of the Year

They have one of the league's best records, but the Los Angeles Dodgers also are being recognized for their work off the field. Click here to learn about their charity.

True Blue Dodgers Fans in Photos