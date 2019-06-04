DUI Suspect Arrested in Deadly Chain-Reaction Crash on Temecula Freeway

A chain-reaction crash left one person dead, several hurt, and sent a car flying off the freeway and into Temecula City Hall June 4, 2019.

A man accused of driving while under the influence was arrested after a chain-reaction crash left one person dead, others hurt, and sent a car off the freeway Tuesday.

Javier Caldera of Auburn, Washington, 25, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with the crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 15 a little before 7:30 a.m. near Rancho California Road, the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol said.

At least five vehicles in all were involved, and one car went flying off the road and into the parking structure at Temecula City Hall.

Photo credit: NBCLA

A gray Chevy Silverado speeding on the freeway was seen in surveillance video ramming into the back of a sedan, apparently not applying the brakes at all.

A car was flattened by the impact, and another White Chevy Tahoe sustained major damage.

Two people managed to survive the crash without serious injuries while others were hurt, authorities said.

Caldera, of the Silverado was believed to be intoxicated, the CHP said.

All lanes of the freeway were closed initially, but were later reopened.