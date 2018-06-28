Deputy-Involved Shooting in South El Monte

The incident shut down Rosemead Boulevard for around 8 hours. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A Temple City deputy reportedly shot a man Thursday morning on the 2600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital and is stable with what is believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents of a mobile home park said the suspect recently moved there with his mother and that he frequently drank.

Deputies said he began threatening people but they are trying to piece together what led to the suspect’s erratic and threatening behaviour, which apparently got him shot.

Investigators said the suspect who lives at the mobile home park came outside shortly before 9 a.m. and stood at the center median threatening drivers.

“The suspect was holding a large knife bleeding from the face apparently attempting to get into vehicles that were passing by southbound on Rosemead,” said Lt. Scott Hoglun, LA County Sheriff’s Department.

By the time deputies arrived, investigators said the suspect was in front of his home in the mobile home park, still holding the knife.

Deputies ordered him numerous times to drop the knife but he refused and continued to move toward deputies with the large knife over his head, pounding his chest asking the deputies to shoot him.

A neighbour said she saw the suspect on the ground with what looked like a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting shut down Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte most of the day.

Three investigations are now underway, including one by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Internal Affairs, and the Office of Inspector General.