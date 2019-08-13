Ten Thousand Dollars and a Kennel Makeover for Longest Resident Dog at Animal Shelter

Lili the bulldog has been waiting 6 years to be adopted. She is the longest dog resident at the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.

Lili is the longest resident dog at Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, the tummy-rub-loving white bulldog mix has been waiting for her fur-ever home for 6 years.

While the emotional toll of animals waiting to be adopted is great, the financial toll on shelters housing these future-pets is undeniable.

SPARC was surprised with a $10,000 grant from NBC, Telemundo, GreaterGood.org , and iHeartDogs, to acknowledge the shelters long-term commitment to animals like Lili.

In addition to the cash grant, the shelter also received beds, treats, and toys - everything needed to nourish a pet's mind, body, and bowl.

The surprise also includes a little extra love for Lili, who's kennel will be given a special surprise makeover. Watch Lili's interior decor take place live Tuesday morning on @NBCLA's facebook page.

Of course, everyone involved hopes Lili doesn't get a chance to enjoy her new crib for too long, ultimately the rescue wants the loving pup to get a second chance with a family who wants to adopt her.

If you're interested in adopting Lili contact the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, 711 E Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations' fifth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign takes place Saturday August 17th.