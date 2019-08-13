Ten Thousand Dollars and a Kennel Makeover for Longest Resident Dog at Animal Shelter

Lili is the longest resident dog at Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, the tummy-rub-loving white bulldog mix has been waiting for her fur-ever home for 6 years.
While the emotional toll of animals waiting to be adopted is great, the financial toll on shelters housing these future-pets is undeniable.
SPARC was surprised with a $10,000 grant from NBC, Telemundo, GreaterGood.org , and iHeartDogs, to acknowledge the shelters long-term commitment to animals like Lili.
In addition to the cash grant, the shelter also received beds, treats, and toys - everything needed to nourish a pet's mind, body, and bowl.
The surprise also includes a little extra love for Lili, who's kennel will be given a special surprise makeover. Watch Lili's interior decor take place live Tuesday morning on @NBCLA's facebook page.
Of course, everyone involved hopes Lili doesn't get a chance to enjoy her new crib for too long, ultimately the rescue wants the loving pup to get a second chance with a family who wants to adopt her.
If you're interested in adopting Lili contact the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, 711 E Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060.
NBC and Telemundo owned stations' fifth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign takes place Saturday August 17th.