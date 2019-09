Ten years ago this week, 24-year-old Mitrice Richardson walked out of the Lost Hills Sheriff's substation and disappeared.

Her body was found almost a year later in a Malibu Canyon ravine, 30 miles away from the sheriff's station.

The decade-long mystery of what exactly happened to Richardson has baffled authorities and the public.

Through an interactive time line, see Richardson's final hours and her family's search to find answers.