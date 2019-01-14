What to Know Ventura County health officials are urging patients who may have gotten ineffective immunizations to get re-vaccinated.

Some 23,000 people were potentially given ineffective vaccinations between October 2017 and November 2018.

The medications believed to be affected are: Tuberculin Purified Protein Derivative, Injectable Penicillin, Insulin, Rho(D) Immune Globulin.

Ventura County health officials are urging patients who may have gotten ineffective immunizations to get re-vaccinated after previous batches of vaccines were stored at the wrong temperatures and may not work.

Some 23,000 people were potentially given ineffective vaccinations between October 2017 and November 2018, according to the Ventura County Health Care Agency.

"We have changed our packaging process and use data logging thermometers to ensure this doesn't happen again," the agency said in a statement. "Additionally, we are working on new accounts that allow for shipments to go directly to the clinics from the drug wholesaler."

The issue was discovered in November after officials say they may have stored some of the vaccinations at cooler temperatures than recommended, officials said.

They're urging new immunizations out of an abundance of caution. They note that there have been no reports of anyone getting sick as a result of the issue. The agency is offering repeat testing at no cost.

The medications believed to be affected are:

Tuberculin Purified Protein Derivative (used for tuberculosis skin tests);

Injectable Penicillin;

Insulin;

Rho(D) Immune Globulin.

For further information, officials are asking patients to call the support line at: (805) 652-7660. Information and updates can also be found here.