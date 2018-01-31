Terminal Cancer Patient Gunned Down in Victorville Home

The victim was a 60-year old terminal cancer patient. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 at 4 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Victorville that left one man dead and another man injured.

Investigators say a man entered a Forrest Avenue home Tuesday around 11 p.m. and shot two men before running from the scene. One of the men who died was a terminal cancer patient, with just a few months left to live.

Dontay Grisby, 60, was planning on spending the last few months of his life with his fiancée Arlene Rivera.

"We were supposed to get married in two weeks," she said.

But instead, Grisby's life was cut short.

"There was just a scuffle and shots and I just started calling for him," Rivera said, recalling the night of the shooting. "He wasn't moving. It happened within seconds. I didn't see anything, didn't know who it was, nothing."

Rivera said the shooter quickly left the home and she immediately ran to Grisby's side. "He was just gone. I knew he was gone at that moment," she said, fighting back tears.

Rivera said Grisby was a selfless man.

"Dontay was a very strong person. He helped anybody who needed it. He was a giver, he just cared about everybody."

Investigators say roommate Greg Wilburn, 37, was also shot, but survived. He was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Rivera wishes she had more time with her fiancée.

"He didn't deserve to die this way after fighting so hard, his cancer battle. He didn't deserve it."

At this point, investigators say they don't have a motive or any strong leads, nor a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 909-387-3545.