Everyone Was in Bed When a House Fire Started, So This Fearless Terrier Took Charge

A fire broke out inside an Hacienda Heights home overnight. A family of three was asleep during the fire, but they're thanking their dogs for waking them up and saving their lives. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chuy doesn't bark much, so family members suspected something might be wrong Thursday when the little 7-year-old terrier started woofing in the middle of the night.

Ruben Hernandez was already in bed when he heard the persistent barking.

"He was just barking his head off, and that's when my mom got up," said Ruben Hernandez.

Soon after, they smelled smoke and realized what Chuy was trying to tell them -- their Hacienda Heights home was on fire. Family members hailed the dog, who has been with them since he was a puppy, as a hero after everyone got out of the house safely by jumping out a window.

No injuries were reported in the early morning fire near Farmstead Avenue and Three Palms Street in the community about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Firefighters extinguished flames in about 20 minutes.

"He deserves a good night's rest," Hernandez said.

Several rooms were damaged. Details about he cause of the fire were not immediately available.