4 to Watch: Inside the $1.39M Condo That Comes With a Tesla

The Tesla Model 3 pictured here is part of the $1.39 asking price for a Costa Mesa condo.

Take a look at four stories to watch on Tuesday Sept. 25, including a $1.39 million Costa Mesa home that comes with a thrilling incentive.

Three Bedrooms, Three Bathrooms, One Tesla

This three-level Orange County condo doesn't have the traditional white picket fence, but it does come with a white Tesla Model 3 parked in front. As part of the $1.39 million asking price, the owner is throwing in the electric car. Click here to see inside the Costa Mesa home.

$1.3M OC Condo Comes With Rooftop Views, Tesla Model 3

Video Shows Police Chase That Ended in Metro Train Tunnel

A pursuit took an unusual turn in February when a pickup driver disappeared into a Metro train tunnel. New video shows what happened next.

New Surveillance Footage of a East LA Tunnel Police Pursuit

A police pursuit in February ended in the a Metro tunnelin East LA, and NBC4 obtained surveillance footage of the capture. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

More Details in String of Baseball Bat Attacks

Detectives said they believe a suspect arrested Monday in an attack in Santa Monica is responsible for the slayings of two men and the attempted killing of another in downtown Los Angeles. More details are expected at a 3 p.m. news conference.

'Stranger Things' Actors Brave a 'Stranger Things' Maze

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) faced the new Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios Hollywood. Watch things get super-meta.

Nab an Early Peek at Universal's 'Stranger Things' Maze