Cole Hamels #35 of the Texas Rangers and Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers try to hold back Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Robinson Chirinos #61 of the Texas Rangers as tempers flared after a collision at home plate in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. A benches clearing brawl erupted with Kemp being ejected from the game. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Now that's a Texas two-step!

Enrique Hernandez do-si-doed around Carlos Perez in the bottom the 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers walked off against the Texas Rangers, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Dodger stadium.

Following a blowout victory against Bartolo Colon in the first game of the series, the Dodgers and Rangers nearly came to blows in game two.

Justin Turner jump-started the offense with a solo shot in the first inning.

Turner crushed an 84MPH changeup from Hamels over the wall in left-center for the team's 30th home run in the month of June.

The Dodgers 30 home runs in the month of June is the most in an 11-game span in franchise history.

Yasiel Puig attempted to steal third base in the bottom of the second inning and the throw by Rangers' catcher Robinson Chirinos went through the legs of Adrian Beltre and into left field, allowing Puig to score.

The brawl that would have everyone talking broke out in the bottom of the third inning.

Kemp was attempting to score from second base on a single to right field by Enrique Hernandez when he barreled into Chirinos at the plate.

Kemp was ruled out on the play, but Chirinos didn't take kindly to the collision and pushed Kemp as he got to his feet. Kemp pushed back, and both benches quickly cleared.

Both Kemp and Chirinos were ejected from the game for the altercation that ensued.

The brawl must have sparked the Rangers as they tied the game in the top half of the fourth inning.

Adrian Beltre kicked off the comeback with a one-out double to right-center for his 3,090th hit of his career, surpassing Ichiro Suzuki for the most hits by an international player in MLB history.

Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo each followed with RBI singles and the Rangers and Dodgers were deadlocked at 2-2.

In his first career start against the Texas Rangers, the Japanese right-hander did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout in five innings.

Prior to the game, the Dodgers reinstated Maeda from the 10-day disabled list after he missed the last 14 days with a right hip strain.

Hamels matched Maeda, also allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts in six innings of work.

Hamels is a trade candidate for many competing teams, including the Dodgers who are in need of starting pitching.

In five starts at Dodger Stadium, Hamels has an ERA of 1.61, something the Dodgers front office could look at when it comes to making moves before the July 31 deadline.

Each team took turns matching scoreless frames until the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 11th.

Austin Barnes hit a groundball back to relief pitcher Matt Bush, but his throw home pulled Perez off the bag and Herrnandez danced around him for the game-winning run.

The Dodgers are now 9-2 in the month of June, and improve to 18-18 at home on the season.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Thursday before facing the rival San Francisco Giants for a three-game weekend series on Friday. LHP Derek Holland will start against RHP Ross Stripling.

