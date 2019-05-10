Thank a Firefighter at a Firehouse Open House Day

Visit your local firehouse on May 11 to learn more about how are firefighters serve the community. A few firehouses will hold their open houses on May 12, do note.

What to Know Saturday, May 11 (with a few firehouses participating on May 12 instead)

Sherman Oaks, Watts, Cypress Park, Sunland, and several other locations

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you regularly say "hello" to your local firehouse?

Do you wave as you pass by, all to send some cheer? Do you think a kind thought for the people inside, and all of the daily good deeds they perform? Or do you whistle your own siren call, within your car, to show the engine inside solidarity?

However you connect with this important building and the heroes within, you probably long, more than a little, to see what it is like at the firehouse.

Doing so, though?

Not always easy, as firefighters remain on call, devoted to duty, and always busy.

But an event devoted to open houses at our city's firehouses changes that up, every second Saturday of May, and while a few firehouses will be closed on May 11, most will be roll up the big door and welcome the neighbors.

It's LAFD Fire Service Day, officially, and it will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

The theme for 2019?

It's "Be Disaster Ready." To support that mission, the Los Angeles Fire Department will have a few activities to participate in during your visit.

"Learn how to perform Hands-On CPR, use a fire extinguisher, and get your copy of our new Emergency Preparedness Guide to ensure you and your family are ready," is the good word from LAFD.

"(P)ersonal tours" of the firehouses will also be part of the event.

And while most firehouses will be ready to greet visitors as of 10 o'clock on May 11, note that a few firehouses will hold their open houses on May 12 "to accommodate religious observances."

Also, a trio of airport-adjacent firehouses — 51, 80, and 114 — are "... not open to the public for security reasons."

To find the full roster of open houses, and to discover which spots'll have extra-special doings on May 11, run as fast as a Dalmatian to this page.

And, of course, whether you take an informative tour or burnish your fire extinguisher skills, make time to say "thank you" to your local firefighters, and even tell them that you wave at the firehouse each time you go by, all to lend support.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations