4 to Watch: All the Food Recalls Ahead of Thanksgiving

The countdown in on to Thanksgiving, so we've assembled a list of all the food recalls to keep in mind as you prepare for the holiday meal. It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.com.

All the Food Recalls Ahead of Thanksgiving

Just in time for the holiday season, a full serving of food recalls. Here's what to know about what's in the kitchen.

Officials have issued warnings for ground turkey, ground beef, romaine lettuce and cake mix going into Thanksgiving 2018. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

From the Golden State to the Red Planet

After six months and 300 million miles, a spacecraft launched from the Golden State will land Monday on the Red Planet. Here's why flight controllers are both nervous and excited.

InSight Mission: See NASA's Robotic Geologist Bound for Mars

Growing Concerns About 'Toxic Rain and Ash' From Woolsey Fire

There are new concerns among people living near the mostly-contained Woolsey Fire: rains predicted for Thursday night could wash tons of potentially toxic ash down from the charred Santa Susana Field Lab toward homes in bordering neighborhoods and into a popular children's camp. Read the report.

Rain Brings Concerns for Toxic Chemicals

With rain in the forecast for Wednesday, there are new toxic chemical concerns for people living around the Woolsey Fire zone. Joel Grover reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

After the Turkey: Post-Thanksgiving Events in LA

If you're still up for it, The Scene has some things to do after Thanksgiving. From a Three Stooges celebration to ice skating, you'll find something to keep you busy over the holiday weekend.