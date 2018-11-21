4 to Watch: All the Food Recalls Ahead of Thanksgiving

The countdown in on to Thanksgiving, so we've assembled a list of all the food recalls to keep in mind as you prepare for the holiday meal. It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.com.
All the Food Recalls Ahead of Thanksgiving
Just in time for the holiday season, a full serving of food recalls. Here's what to know about what's in the kitchen.
From the Golden State to the Red Planet
After six months and 300 million miles, a spacecraft launched from the Golden State will land Monday on the Red Planet. Here's why flight controllers are both nervous and excited.
Growing Concerns About 'Toxic Rain and Ash' From Woolsey Fire
There are new concerns among people living near the mostly-contained Woolsey Fire: rains predicted for Thursday night could wash tons of potentially toxic ash down from the charred Santa Susana Field Lab toward homes in bordering neighborhoods and into a popular children's camp. Read the report.
After the Turkey: Post-Thanksgiving Events in LA
If you're still up for it, The Scene has some things to do after Thanksgiving. From a Three Stooges celebration to ice skating, you'll find something to keep you busy over the holiday weekend.