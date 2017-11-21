Thanksgiving Travel: When is the Worst Time to Hit the Road in Southern California? - NBC Southern California
Thanksgiving Travel: When is the Worst Time to Hit the Road in Southern California?

Holiday travelers and weekday commuters will be on the road Tuesday afternoon, making it one of the worst times to be driving in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

    If you can avoid Los Angeles' freeways Tuesday afternoon, be thankful.

    This year's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be one of the busiest in a decade, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

    An estimated 3.87 million Southern Californians are expected to travel during the holiday weekend -- a 3.6 percent increase from last year and the highest figure since 2007. And, the vast majority of those travelers will be in cars.

    The worst traffic is expected Tuesday between 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., when holiday travelers and weekday commuters are on the road at the same time, according to AAA and INRIX. Travel times are expected to more than double during that period, making it the worst time to travel to Los Angeles International Airport.

    Where are all those travelers headed? San Francisco remains the most popular Thanksgiving destination for Southern Californians, followed by San Diego, Anaheim, the Grand Canyon and Santa Barbara.

