Where to Find Offbeat Twists on Thanksgiving Favorites Around LA

How many ways are there to do a Thanksgiving feast?

Several LA restaurants are offering offbeat twists on the staple items of the season. Here's where and when.

Trejo's Coffee and Donuts: Thanksgiving Doughnuts

Pumpkin pie? Yes, of course, but that doesn't mean there's no room for something sweet from Trejo's Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood. There's a filled doughnut with a nutmeg glaze and pumpkin pie custard. It's part of a limited time menu.

When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, closed Thanksgiving Dayse

Where: 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Price: $2-$3

This Thanksgiving Burger is a Bun-Based Feast

With all the elements in a Thanksgiving turkey sandwich, you need a substantial bun. And, here it is. Slater's 50/50 has a Thanksgiving Burger with all the familiar ingredients -- turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

When: Through Nov. 30

Where: All 11 Slater's 50/50 locations

Price: $13.99

Turkey Ice Cream is Happening

We should be saving this for last, but why wait. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, Blood Orange Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing -- those are some of the seasonal flavors featured this month at Salt & Straw scoop shops, including Downtown Disney District, in the Arts District, on Larchmont, and at other spots around Southern California.

When: Through November

Where: Salt & Straw

Photo credit: Salt & Straw

Thanksgiving in Pot Pie Form

The Pie Hole is offering all the Thanksgiving favorites stuffed into a pot pie, which seems about right as temperatures start to drop.

When: November

Where: The Pie Hole

Price: $8.25

Photo credit: The Pie Hole

Return of the Super-Stuffed Thanksgiving Croissant

A croissant is pretty much perfect as is, but if you're up for filling it with as much slow-roated turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce as possible, Milk Bar has the croissant for you.

When: Through Nov. 29

Where: Milk Bar

Price: $8

Turducken in a Bun Returns to Dog Haus

Turkey-duck-chicken sausage is nestled in a grilled King's Hawaiian roll at the Dog Haus. Then, they heap on gravy, crispy fried onions and slaw.