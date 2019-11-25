Where to Find Offbeat Twists on Thanksgiving Favorites Around LA - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Where to Find Offbeat Twists on Thanksgiving Favorites Around LA

Stuffing Thanksgiving into a croissant? Turkey ice cream? Turducken on a bun? It's all happening this week

By Staff Report

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles

    [LA Gallery updated 7/26/19]Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles
    Union Station

    How many ways are there to do a Thanksgiving feast? 

    Several LA restaurants are offering offbeat twists on the staple items of the season. Here's where and when.

    Trejo's Coffee and Donuts: Thanksgiving Doughnuts

    Pumpkin pie? Yes, of course, but that doesn't mean there's no room for something sweet from Trejo's Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood. There's a filled  doughnut with a nutmeg glaze and pumpkin pie custard. It's part of a limited time menu. 

    • When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, closed Thanksgiving Dayse
    • Where: 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
    • Price: $2-$3

    This Thanksgiving Burger is a Bun-Based Feast

    With all the elements in a Thanksgiving turkey sandwich, you need a substantial bun. And, here it is. Slater's 50/50 has a Thanksgiving Burger with all the familiar ingredients -- turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

    • When: Through Nov. 30
    • Where: All 11 Slater's 50/50 locations
    • Price: $13.99

    Turkey Ice Cream is Happening

    We should be saving this for last, but why wait. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, Blood Orange Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing -- those are some of the seasonal flavors featured this month at Salt & Straw scoop shops, including Downtown Disney District, in the Arts District, on Larchmont, and at other spots around Southern California.

    • When: Through November
    • Where: Salt & Straw

    Photo credit: Salt & Straw

    Thanksgiving in Pot Pie Form

    The Pie Hole is offering all the Thanksgiving favorites stuffed into a pot pie, which seems about right as temperatures start to drop.

    • When: November
    • Where: The Pie Hole
    • Price: $8.25

    The Pie Hole is offering Thanksgiving in pot pie form.
    Photo credit: The Pie Hole

    Return of the Super-Stuffed Thanksgiving Croissant 

    A croissant is pretty much perfect as is, but if you're up for filling it with as much slow-roated turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce as possible, Milk Bar has the croissant for you.

    • When: Through Nov. 29
    • Where: Milk Bar
    • Price: $8

    Turducken in a Bun Returns to Dog Haus

    Turkey-duck-chicken sausage is nestled in a grilled King's Hawaiian roll at the Dog Haus. Then, they heap on gravy, crispy fried onions and slaw.

    • When: November 2019
    • Where: All Dog Haus locations
    • Price: About $8.99, and $1 from every sausage sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices