Where to Find Offbeat Twists on Thanksgiving Favorites Around LA

How many ways are there to do a Thanksgiving feast?
Several LA restaurants are offering offbeat twists on the staple items of the season. Here's where and when.
Trejo's Coffee and Donuts: Thanksgiving Doughnuts
Pumpkin pie? Yes, of course, but that doesn't mean there's no room for something sweet from Trejo's Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood. There's a filled doughnut with a nutmeg glaze and pumpkin pie custard. It's part of a limited time menu.
- When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, closed Thanksgiving Dayse
- Where: 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
- Price: $2-$3
This Thanksgiving Burger is a Bun-Based Feast
With all the elements in a Thanksgiving turkey sandwich, you need a substantial bun. And, here it is. Slater's 50/50 has a Thanksgiving Burger with all the familiar ingredients -- turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
- When: Through Nov. 30
- Where: All 11 Slater's 50/50 locations
- Price: $13.99
Turkey Ice Cream is Happening
We should be saving this for last, but why wait. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, Blood Orange Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing -- those are some of the seasonal flavors featured this month at Salt & Straw scoop shops, including Downtown Disney District, in the Arts District, on Larchmont, and at other spots around Southern California.
- When: Through November
- Where: Salt & Straw
Thanksgiving in Pot Pie Form
The Pie Hole is offering all the Thanksgiving favorites stuffed into a pot pie, which seems about right as temperatures start to drop.
- When: November
- Where: The Pie Hole
- Price: $8.25
Return of the Super-Stuffed Thanksgiving Croissant
A croissant is pretty much perfect as is, but if you're up for filling it with as much slow-roated turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce as possible, Milk Bar has the croissant for you.
- When: Through Nov. 29
- Where: Milk Bar
- Price: $8
Turducken in a Bun Returns to Dog Haus
Turkey-duck-chicken sausage is nestled in a grilled King's Hawaiian roll at the Dog Haus. Then, they heap on gravy, crispy fried onions and slaw.
- When: November 2019
- Where: All Dog Haus locations
- Price: About $8.99, and $1 from every sausage sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry