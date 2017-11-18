Los Angeles Organizations Donate Thanksgiving Turkeys to Low-Income Families - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Los Angeles Organizations Donate Thanksgiving Turkeys to Low-Income Families

By Telemundo 52

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Los Angeles Organizations Donate Thanksgiving Turkeys to Low-Income Families
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Thanksgiving Turkey

    Thanksgiving is a celebration that centers gratitude, friends and family that includes a traditional meal of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and of course, turkey.

    However, many families cannot afford to buy everything needed to enjoy such a meal. Los Angeles-based organizations are working to remedy that problem by donating turkeys to low-income families.

    Here are some dates and places in LA County where you can pick up the holiday-favorite poultry:

    November 18th

    Family Rescue Center
    9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    22103 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, California 91303

    Destiny Christian Center International
    11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    44628 10th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534

    Elsinore Community
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Lake Community Center
    310 W Graham Ave., Lake Elsinore, CA. 92530

    Cheyenne Martin Foundation (CMF)
    12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
    109th Street Recreation Center
    1464 E 109th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059
    For more information, click here

    Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department
    Ladera Park
    2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    6027 Ladera Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90056


    November 20

    Boyd Funeral Home
    Begins at 1 p.m.
    11109 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044

    Feed LA County
    Begins at 12 p.m.
    55 E. Villa St., Pasadena, CA 91103
    Interested persons must register via email FeedLACounty@gmail.com


    November 21

    Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department
    5 to 7 p.m.
    Colonel Leon H. Washington Park
    8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices