Thanksgiving is a celebration that centers gratitude, friends and family that includes a traditional meal of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and of course, turkey.

However, many families cannot afford to buy everything needed to enjoy such a meal. Los Angeles-based organizations are working to remedy that problem by donating turkeys to low-income families.

Here are some dates and places in LA County where you can pick up the holiday-favorite poultry:

November 18th

Family Rescue Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

22103 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, California 91303

Destiny Christian Center International

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

44628 10th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534

Elsinore Community

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lake Community Center

310 W Graham Ave., Lake Elsinore, CA. 92530

Cheyenne Martin Foundation (CMF)

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

109th Street Recreation Center

1464 E 109th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059

For more information, click here

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department

Ladera Park

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6027 Ladera Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90056





November 20

Boyd Funeral Home

Begins at 1 p.m.

11109 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044

Feed LA County

Begins at 12 p.m.

55 E. Villa St., Pasadena, CA 91103

Interested persons must register via email FeedLACounty@gmail.com





November 21

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department

5 to 7 p.m.

Colonel Leon H. Washington Park

8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002