Thanksgiving is a celebration that centers gratitude, friends and family that includes a traditional meal of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and of course, turkey.
However, many families cannot afford to buy everything needed to enjoy such a meal. Los Angeles-based organizations are working to remedy that problem by donating turkeys to low-income families.
Here are some dates and places in LA County where you can pick up the holiday-favorite poultry:
November 18th
Family Rescue Center
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
22103 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, California 91303
Destiny Christian Center International
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
44628 10th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534
Elsinore Community
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lake Community Center
310 W Graham Ave., Lake Elsinore, CA. 92530
Cheyenne Martin Foundation (CMF)
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
109th Street Recreation Center
1464 E 109th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059
For more information, click here
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department
Ladera Park
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
6027 Ladera Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90056
November 20
Boyd Funeral Home
Begins at 1 p.m.
11109 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044
Feed LA County
Begins at 12 p.m.
55 E. Villa St., Pasadena, CA 91103
Interested persons must register via email FeedLACounty@gmail.com
November 21
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department
5 to 7 p.m.
Colonel Leon H. Washington Park
8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002