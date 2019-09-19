The '80s Get Eeky at Halloween Horror Nights

Wear your favorite leg warmers and rock out to tunes of the past, each Thursday night, at the Universal Studios Hollywood fright fest. Oh yes, there are scary mazes, too, straight from the 1980s.

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood

Thursday nights through Nov. 3, 2019

'80s tunes, a cameo by Chucky, themed eats

Neon? It's bright. Scrunchie'd hair? It's big. Leg warmers? They're cozy. A pop tune played on the keytar? It brings a grin.

Because truth? So many elements of the 1980s were full of color and pep and pizzazz, and it wouldn't be incorrect to call it a decade awash in pure dazzle.

But there was a shadowier element to its pop culture, a murky movie land where malevolent marshmallow men ruled and Killer Klowns cackled.

Those cackles may now be heard at Halloween Horror Nights, where not one but three '80s classics have been transformed into scary mazes: "Ghostbusters," "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," and "Creepshow."

Oh yes, and a phenom that finds inspo in the mall-tastic era: "Stranger Things," too, has a deviously Demogorgon'd experience.

To further embrace all of the '80s-big energy flowing through the Universal Studios Hollywood event, Halloween Horror Nights has introduced Throwback Thursdays.

Like, what's so rad about these retro-fied nights?

There's a DJ-helmed dancy party, full of '80s tunes (Beetlejuice is the host, because of course he is), '80s music videos will be on blast, and that overalls-sporting '80s superstar, Chucky, will provide "a not-so-friendly welcome" to visitors.

Eats themed to the '80s'll be for sale, should you need some pre- or post-maze munching.

And perhaps the most perfect prism of all to this Dayglo to-do? Visitors are invited to wear leg warmers, jelly bracelets, acid-washed everything, and anything else that recalls the big-fashion'd time.

A ticket? Better toss your favorite scrunchie, lasso-style, around one now.

Feeling super-bright about hanging at a gathering devoted to the brightest of decades? The 1980s were the pastel-iest period ever, but there was a frightening element, too, one that regularly played large on cinema screens at mall multiplexes.

Drive your own Ecto-1 straight to Universal City to enjoy cool nostalgia with a dollop of dread on top, every Thursday through Nov. 3, 2019.

Universal Studios Hollywood and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations