The American Indian Arts Marketplace Returns to The Autry

By Alysia Gray Painter

59 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago
The American Indian Arts Marketplace has become celebrated as the place to find exquisite wood carvings, beautiful necklaces, and fabulous photographs created by over 200 artists hailing from 40 tribal nations, but the spectacular shopping is just one element of an epic weekend. There are performances, too, and poetry to enjoy from a host of lauded Native American writers, thinkers, and dancers.

Add it all up and you have one memorable and moving extravaganza of art, culture, food, and community, one that will take place at The Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.
