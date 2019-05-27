The Anaheim-Only Black Tap CrazyShake Is...

Oh hello there, strawberry-amazing CrazyShake; you're on our short(cake) list for our next visit to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney.

What to Know Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Downtown Disney District in Anaheim

Strawberry Shortcake Shake is exclusive to the OC location

Exclusives have a way of making us feel, well, exclusive, whether it is an experience we can only enjoy in one city or a movie we can only see at one cinema or an over-the-top milkshake that can only be sipped at one particular restaurant that sits adjacent to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Oh, did we reveal too much too soon there?

Surely not, for you surely know we're talking about Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, the talked-about eatery at Downtown Disney District that just debuted in late April 2019.

The place, which has its frosty foundations in New York City, is famous for its CrazyShakes, the eye-popping concoctions that are actually milkshakes-plus-plus-plus.

There are more pluses to be add there, we'll bet, but you get our dessert-delicious drift: There's a lot happening with these creamy treats, which are typically topped with a variety of candies or other small bite-sized noshables.

But here's one more major plus: There's a CrazyShake that's exclusive to the company's Anaheim location, which means you can't get it in the Big Apple, in Las Vegas, or anywhere else that's been Black-Tap'd.

It's the Strawberry Shortcake Shake, which is, you're correct, a strawberry shake, but one that's taken an almost surreal turn.

How so?

In addition to the creamy shake part, there's a "... vanilla frosted rim with crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink twisty pop, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a cherry on top."

Whoa. Best get your camera out, but don't forget your tastebuds. For while CrazyShakes are some of the most modern of 'grammable goodies, they also are full of bright flavor.

Are you doing all of the Black Tap exclusive CrazyShakes? No? Consider this a challenge, your own road map of sorts, and if you start in Anaheim, your first city-specific sweet will be the Strawberry Shortcake Shake.

