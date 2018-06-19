The Awesome Edibles of Arroyo Seco Weekend

A major music festival is now a major chance to feast in a most major fashion on some of the hottest and haute-st hip cuisine around. Which means that as you decide which acts you just can't miss, from legendary singers to up-and-coming bands, you'll also need to plan your light snacks, hefty meals, and a lil' something-something, just to fill the day's gaps in a gourmet way.



Arroyo Seco Weekend may be heading into its second year, but its sup-worthy line-up is fully comprised of caliber cuisine-makers. So while you're rocking out to Neil Young, Jack White, Robert Plant, or the Kings of Leon at the June 23 and 24 extravaganza, best also be simultaneously deciding on your next nosh. Here are just a few of the food phenoms and yum dishes set to be served at Brookside at the Rose Bowl over the mondo happening...