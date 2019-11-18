The Bloc's Free 'Sparkle DTLA' Twinkling Nightly

The Bloc's brand-new light show is glimmering four times nightly through Dec. 27, 2019.

What to Know Nightly through Dec. 27, 2019

6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Interactive pop-ups on the schedule, including DIY custom ornaments on Dec. 14

As you're unboxing your holiday decorations, and untangling various bulb-laden strings, pay a kind thought to all of those Southern California destinations that take the time to hang thousands and thousands of lights, all to delight visitors for free.

It's a mammoth undertaking, one that requires a chunk of time and a talented team, and if those lights are part of a nightly show, one that runs four times, each and every evening, for over a month?

Every bulb must be bright and ready to go, a feature we at-home light-hangers don't always choose to follow.

The Bloc in downtown Los Angeles has just launched its inaugural Sparkle DTLA, a light show that will indeed run a few times each evening for the next few weeks.

The times?

The first one starts at 6 p.m., the final one blinks-twinkles on at 9 p.m., and there are shows at 7 and 8 p.m., too. Just be sure to time your visit, if you'd like to see the "16 million hues of lights" that fill the short and showstopping program.

Adding to the cheer in the air? Merry music will play as those bulbs do their thing, adding a satisfying element of synchronization to the show.

Adding further fun to the proceedings? A number of special pop-ups will festoon Sparkle DTLA's run, including workshops devoted to card-making and the DIY-ing of customized ornaments.

If you're keen to take part in such a sparkly seminar, just check the schedule, to make sure you time your visit.

Craving some more light-based kapow in your holiday season, beyond your own admirable home-based display?

Spots around Southern California are going the dazzling distance, including The Bloc and its brand-new Sparkle DTLA.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations