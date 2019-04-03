The 'Bloom Boom' Is Bursting at Descanso Gardens

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

Happening as April 2019 begins

With garden admission

The chance to step inside a painting?

It doesn't come along all that often in life, unless you're an elf, fairy, gnome, or a lucky child bestowed with a magical spell.

For storybook characters often pass into canvases, through gilded frames, all to enter worlds that are so breathtaking and beautiful, a reader has to imagine that such places don't exist.

But Descanso Gardens, in La Cañada Flintridge, does actually exist, as anyone who has visited the destination's many annual happenings, from the holidaytime Enchanted: Forest of Light evenings to the camellia celebrations of winter, well knows.

Winter, however, was not to be seen on the morning of April 3, 2019, when Descanso Gardens shared an absolutely exquisite, painting-like photo of the property's Japanese Garden on its social feeds.

"The cherry blossoms are looking spectacular in the #JapaneseGarden this morning," stated the post, and one glance at the image almost leads a viewer to think that "spectacular" might be a bit of an understatement.

The "Bloom Boom" at the garden is on, in short, so if you haven't yet had your fill of flowering fruit trees, nor #IRL Impressionist-inspired imagery, best find all of your blossom-obsessed buddies and head for Flintridge fast.

Well, not fast-fast, of course, but before April's earliest days grow older. There's a Blooming Tree Tracker, on the property's web site, which is quite helpful, so do consult that page for guidance.

For more on hours, admission, and what else there is to see at the gardens, click.

Oh, and as for those famous tulips? They're mostly beyond their peak, says Descanso Gardens, though some flowers are still looking quite robust.

