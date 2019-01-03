The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Squad is Bringing More Funny and More Fights to NBC

What to Know "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was cancelled by Fox and picked up by NBC 31 hours later.

Star Andy Samberg is also co-hosting the Golden Globes on NBC.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs Jan. 10th.

In one week, the silly squad of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will make their debut on NBC. We caught up with cast members Terry Crews and Stephanie Beatriz and showrunner Dan Goor at a fan event in LA to see what's in store for the new season.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was cancelled by another network last May, but just hours later was picked up by NBC.

"Everything went black. It was gone. And then 31 hours later NBC brought us back." Crews said. "I'm just so happy! It's making my chest happy!" Crews said as he made his signature chest-jiggle move.

The Nine-Nine follows the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, loveable colleagues. Executive Producer Dan Goor says they are thrilled to get another chance to bring B99 back on television.

"It's been incredibly fun for us to create this world and that anybody loves it as much as we do is so gratifying." Goor said.

So what can fans expect to see when the show debuts on NBC?

"There's some epic fight scenes this season and I've gotten to do some amazing stunts that I'm really excited about." Beatriz said.

The show also stars Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti. Season 6 of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs January 10th.