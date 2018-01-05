The Clock's Ticking on Christmastime Fun

What to Know Through Jan. 7, 2018

Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and other locations

Treats, trees, and shows with a holiday theme

Clocks, fairy tales, and the yuletide?

They have a way of weaving around each other every year, like holly weaves along a mantel or strings of lights weave through the branches of a Christmas tree.

Clock chimes, which signal the arrival of the all-important ghosts, are heard in "A Christmas Carol," while a broken clock is at the emotional center of the TV classic "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Now, the clocks all have a single message for those who wish the holiday good times could last well past the holiday itself: Christmas, as it is observed at some of Southern California's major attractions and theme parks, is almost over.

That means the ornaments will be stowed for another year (or, let's be honest, 10 or so months in some festive locations), and the special treats'll be put away, and the mega trees shall be freed of their bulbs and baubles.

Hurry up, holiday fans, for the festive doings are all wrapping on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at...

Disneyland: Did you get your peppermint churro yet? Visit Jack Skellington and Sally at the Haunted Mansion Holiday? Did you wave at the toy soldiers in the A Christmas Fantasy Parade? Have you eaten around the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure? Tick and tock.

Knott's Merry Farm: Spend an hour strolling the Christmas Crafts Village before stopping for the falling snow in Ghost Town (it is happening each night). Carolers in Victorian garb and an on-ice show starring Snoopy are two more adorable features of this theme park classic.

CHILL at the Queen Mary: Ice tubing, ice skating, and a bunch of other coooool activities in the Ice Adventure Park (Amsterdam Bumper Boats, Ice Shuffleboard) all popped up next to the Long Beach ocean-liner a few weeks ago. But ice often melts, and this CHILL will bid goodbye on Jan. 7. Note: Firefighters and a friend receive free admission.

Winter Fest OC: Sled on over to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa for ice skating, a Christmas tree lighting each night, and other happy hallmarks of the brrr-iest season. There's a special Three Kings Day parade on Saturday, Jan. 6, do note, but if you miss it, you can visit with the camel throughout the day.

Reindeer Romp: Santa Claus has been texting, and the elves have been phoning, and it is time for the sweet antler-rocking beasties at the Los Angeles Zoo to fly on home to the North Pole. But you can wave at them, one last time for this year, and enjoy a few activities, too.

