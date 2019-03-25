Eggcellent Pop-Up 'The Egg House' Takes Food Photos to the Next Level

The latest craze amongst Instagram-influencers, The Egg House, has opened a pop-up shop in LA after stunts in NYC and Shanghai. For more Social Media videos like this one, follow @nbcla (Published 3 hours ago)

These Eggs Will Fill Up Your Social Media, Not Your Stomach

First it popped up in New York City, then it got crackin' in Shanghai, now the latest photo-op pop-up shop for budding Instagram influencers, The Egg House, is open for business in LA. And yes, the theme is...eggsactly what you think it is.

But aren't food photos on Instagram so, like, yesterday? Totally. But this isn't regular #FoodStagram - this is next level, dare I say, egg-citing.

The immersive art installation's creator, Biubiu Xu, worked with a local interior designer to create a dozen different egg-themed spaces. Each space is inspired by a local Southern California landmark like the Santa Monica Pier, Staples Center, the Beverly Hills Hotel, and Hollywood.

"It's a place that brings happiness where even adults can come feel like kids," Xu said.

The pop-up shop packed with protein is open until April 28.

Thinking about visiting on a Fry-day? You can find more information on how to purchase tickets here.