The Eye-Wowza Art Installations of Coachella 2019

The huge-of-name bands? Of course. The stellar solo artists? You bet. The famous food-makers? You're ready to eat. The fashion scene? So strong. There's plenty to fall into at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, each and every year, but some of the most eye-catching and brain-bewitching experiences are delivered by the massive art installations dotting the event's expansive grounds.



What can attendees expect to see? A "...presentation of specially-commissioned, large-scale, sculptural installations and immersive, multimedia experiences embraces the visual arts, fashion, design and architectural practice, and is composed of multidisciplinary artists from as far afield as Burkina Faso, the UK, Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley," is the impressive word from the fest.



Take a look now at a few of the fantastic pieces you're sure to see in oodles of social feeds in the days ahead, and, if you're lucky, in person, too. Coachella 2019 is on from April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2019.