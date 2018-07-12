'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star Samira Wiley 'Shocked' by Her Emmy Nomination - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star Samira Wiley 'Shocked' by Her Emmy Nomination

"The Handmaid’s Tale” earned nine total nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for Samira Wiley.

By Heather Brooker

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Samira Wiley

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Samira Wiley is no stranger to powerful and shocking moments in her role as "Moira" on "The Handmaid’s Tale." And during today’s 70th Annual Emmy Award nomination announcements, she had a shocking moment of her own. She was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her work on "The Handmaid’s Tale."

    She told NBC4 what it felt like when Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington surprised her with the news during the live presentation.

    In all, "The Handmaid’s Tale" earned nine nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Elisabeth Moss, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Joseph Fiennes, and Best Drama Series. Check out our complete list here as well as an interview with Wiley’s co-presenter Ryan Eggold.

    The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on NBC. They will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Michael Ché and Colin Jost.


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices