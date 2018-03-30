San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, March 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Maybe it's time to try some good ol' hair of the dog.

Joe Panik hit his second solo homer in as many games and the San Francisco Giants shutout the Los Angeles Dodgers, 1-0, for the second straight game.

The National League's best reliever in 2017, Kenley Jansen, entered a scoreless game in the ninth inning, and promptly served up a home run to Panik to give the Giants the lead.

Similar to the night before, it would turn out to be the only run the Giants would need.

Johnny Cueto had a perfect game through six innings before he allowed a leadoff single to Chris Taylor. That would be the only hit the Dodgers would get on the night as they were shutout for the first two games to start the season for the first time since 1968.

Cueto did not factor in the decision, allowing just one hit with no walks and four strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

Alex Wood matched Cueto nearly pitch-for-pitch, throwing a perfect game himself through five innings before allowing an infield single to Brandon Crawford.

Wood also did not factor in the decision, allowing just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts in eight stellar innings.

Wood had a career-year in 2017, finishing his All Star season 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 25 starts.

The Dodgers have not scored a run since the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

A Comedy of Errors

The Dodgers uncharacteristically had four errors in the game as Logan Forsythe had three and Corey Seager had one. Forsythe's three errors were the most since Dee Gordon on Aug. 11, 2013.

Up Next:

Former Ranger Derek Holland gets that start for San Francisco opposite RHP Kenta Maeda. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10PM PST.

