The Haunted Hankerings of Halloween Horror Nights

Eleven's Waffle Sundae and Slimer's Dog are both appetizing odes to the mazes found at the 2019 Halloween Horror Nights. Where to go? Why Universal Studios Hollywood, of course.

Can your fridge be full of frights? Could a pantry be possessed? And are spirits lurking around your snack cupboard?

Well, nope, not unless you live in some enchanted castle from a spooky storybook.

But while our own foodstuffs stay entirely phantom-free, that isn't the case with famous fright flicks.

For even the most fearsome movies often contain an eating element. Think of Slimer messily chowing down from a room service cart in "Ghostbusters" or Eleven's affinity for waffles in "Stranger Things."

Halloween Horror Nights understands the connection between cuisine and creepy pop culture properties. And while you won't have a meal to enjoy while actually inside one of the mazes at the Universal Studios Hollywood event, there are nibbles and vittles now found around the park that reflect the spirit (literally) of the spirited event.

Which means that "Ghostbusters"-gaga gourmands can seek out Slimer's Dog or Zuul's Egg Sandwich or Firehouse Hot Chicken Bites, while "Stranger Things" mavens can go for the Demo-Dog (mmm, it's topped with Flamin' Hot Cheetos) or Eleven's Waffle Sundae.

There's a Mind Flayer's Milkshake, too, which may be the most dastardly dessert, name-wise, you ever sip.

"Ghostbusters" and "Stranger Things" both have mazes at Halloween Horror Nights, as does "Us." And "Us" gets its own terrifying treat in the 2019 line-up, too: Red Candy Apples, a goodie that recalls the film's boardwalk-based location.

Even "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," another maze this year, has a confection to enjoy, if you're brave enough: Kotton Kandy Cocoon Doughnuts, which is a cheeky and chilling reference to the sticky sight seen in both the '80s classic and in the current Halloween Horror Nightsmaze.

Eager to try all of the treats themed to a handful of Halloween Horror Nights experiences? The mazes and munchables can now be found at the Halloween-freaky fest, which will haunt brave visitors on select nights through Nov. 3.

