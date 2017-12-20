Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu said Wednesday that there will be increased security around the Hollywood Sign during the holidays as an elevated level of tourism and activity in the area is expected.

"The Hollywood Sign is one of the most iconic and world-renowned symbols we have in Los Angeles, and the safety and security of nearby neighborhoods and visitors must remain a top priority," Ryu said. "Increased police and LADOT presence around the Hollywood Sign is key to ensuring a happy holiday season for all our communities."

Ryu allocated $68,668 in discretionary funds through a motion approved by the City Council this month to provide the extra security from Thursday through Jan. 2.

The funding will pay for increased Los Angeles Police Department and Department of Transportation patrols in the area. Additional "No Smoking" signs have also been placed in Griffith Park and the hillsides to help prevent fires.

"Councilmember David Ryu's motions to increase funding for additional traffic support in the neighborhoods surrounding the Hollywood Sign demonstrate Council District 4's ongoing sensitivity to the residents' concerns about the impact of tourism in their communities," said Chris Baumgart, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust. "Dedicating significant resources towards immediate and long-term solutions are impressive, proactive steps taken by CD4."

The City Council also approved a motion on Dec. 6 to submit a budget request for the 2018-19 budget to better manage traffic and safety around the Hollywood Sign in the future.

