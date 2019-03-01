The Interstellar Sips + Eats of Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

Roaming the deepest reaches of the universe? It can make a distance-crossing adventurer mighty peckish and quite thirsty. Good thing, then, that the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the newest land at Disneyland Park, will be flush with foodstuffs and libations of a creative and cosmic nature, starting on May 31, 2019.



From the "exotic beverages" on the menu of Oga's Cantina, where "even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story," to the hearty sandwiches of Ronto Roasters, guests at Galaxy's Edge will find plenty of vittles and sips to fill up on, before they have to again fly for a fresh planet.



Can't wait for summer to behold these zazzily named, imaginatively fashioned beverages and dishes? Hit the "scroll" function on your ship's dashboard, and take a look at the tantalizing tidbits and sips coming up at various spots around the astro-awesome land.