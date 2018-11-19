LA Rams Bring 'LA Together' to Honor Tragedy Victims and First Responders

The LA Rams honor first responders, those affected by the California fires and the Borderline mass shooting victims during their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News Monday Nov. 19.

In the past two weeks, 12 victims were killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, and hundreds of people lost their homes in the Hill and Woolsey fires. That’s why the Rams decided to honor the victims at Monday’s Football game calling it "LA Together."

Rams fans, first responders and victims of recent tragedies were on the Rams’ guest list in Monday’s game.

"This is a 100 percent dedicated to the first responders and to the victims and those affected by the recent tragedies," said Ronalee Zarate-Baayani, Chief Marketing Officer for the LA Rams.

To make the game more memorable, the coliseum torch will be lit by the son and wife of Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was the first officer to enter the Bordeline Bar and was killed by the shooter.

The Cal Lutheran choir also be paid tribute to Justin Meek, a victim at the Borderline shooting.

"We have a Cal Lutheran choir singing the national anthem and right behind them will have a couple of hundred folks, first responders and folks from the LA community that will be holding a field level size American flag,” Baayani said.

Proceeds from a game raffle will benefit the fire and shooting victims and more money will be raised through an online auction, featuring signed game jerseys and specially designed hats that players and coaches wore at the game.

Fans will also be receiving rally towels that say "LA Together,” and once inside, they were able to write messages of hope and support on a large banner that will be given to the city of Thousand Oaks.