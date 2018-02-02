The LA You May Not Know: Mariachi Plaza

Tucked into the Boyle Heights area is a place rich in culture, music and art that brings together the community of mariachi lovers. Boyle Heights' Mariachi Plaza has been offering an environment for mariachi musicians and fans since the 1930s. Mariachi derived from western Mexico in the 18th century and has been a strong staple of Mexican culture. The state of Jalisco even donated the plaza's iconic kiosk and several benches. To add appreciation for renowned musicians, the plaza displays a statue of singer Lucha Reyes. Locals and longtime fans are concerned that a recently-added Metro light rail has done more harm than good, however. Residents have protested the new addition and claim that the easier access to Downtown has increased rent prices. In response, Metro has been brainstorming ways they can ease the worries of the community. (Published Friday, Feb 2, 2018)

