The LEGO-iest Lark Around Locks into Pasadena

Build a great start to the new year, brick by brick, at the Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 6.

What to Know Pasadena Convention Center

Jan. 5 and 6, 2019

$5; kids ages 5 and under enter for free

Perhaps you've spent some time on the floor in recent weeks.

Perhaps you settled into the middle of the shag rug, the one in the rec room, all to help the kids put together a full-on space castle comprised of 3,498 LEGO bricks.

Or, yeah, perhaps you did this on your own, because you got the kit your super-wanted for Christmas, the kind of kit what would inspire you to build such a cosmic fortress.

And while we hate to implore anyone to get up off the comfy shag, and change out of their pajamas, we will say this: If you dig bricks, lots of them, in lots of colors, and you seek out ways to be inspired by other builders of small space castles and pirate ships and city halls, then make your way to Pasadena over the first weekend of January 2019.

For Bricks LA is back, the large-scale LEGO-loving convention that's all about putting bricks in front of builders, buyers in front of vendors, and a host of activities that lend well to the LEGO-strong lifestyle.

A ticket is five bucks, and if you're age 5, or under, you'll enter the Pasadena Convention Center for free.

Just a few of the lock, stack, and rise to-dos on the two-day schedule?

Brick Building for Beginners, Bricks on the Big Screen, and STEAM learning with LEGO are all on the rundown, as are substantial blocks devoted to exhibits, vendors, creativity, and the always-bustling Play Area.

Lots of models will be on display, created and fashioned, one brick at a time, by LEGO lovers like you. If more inspiration is sought, and, really, in the land of LEGOdom, fans are always looking to other fans to push their own brickly talents a bit further.

So, for a Saturday, or a Sunday, or both, best get up off the shag, put your bricks in the bucket, and lock into this weekend-long lark of a LEGO-bration.

Yes, adding "-bration" onto a word where it typically doesn't appear may not be done, but then, in the LEGOverse, don't you want to build the sort of structures that haven't yet been built?

Get inspired, on Jan. 5 and/or 6, in Pasadena.

