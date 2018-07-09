Andrew Toles #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on July 9, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

For Whom the Bell Toles.

It took over three months and 90 games, but Andrew Toles finally made his 2018 Dodger debut on Monday, and oh was it marvelous.

Toles knocked in a pair of runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres, 8-2, on a beautiful Monday evening at Petco Park.

For the better part of the season, Dodger fans across the country had been pining for Toles, using the hashtag #FreeToles on social media to let the front office know their desire to see the Decatur native on the field.

Toles was the final cut made by the Dodgers on the eve of Opening Day as he started in Triple-A Oklahoma City, succeeding his spot on the roster to Joc Pederson and Kyle Farmer.

If patience is a virtue, than Toles is the most virtuous of all as he battled through an early hamstring injury, waiting for an strained oblique muscle on Yasiel Puig before finally getting the call back up to the Big Leagues.

Needless to say, it was a long time coming.

Toles finished the game, 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a run scored

Clayton Kershaw did the rest, as he flashed glimpses of his former three-time Cy Young Award winning self, tossing six shutout innings for the first time this season.

The Dodgers broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning off San Diego starter Luis Perdomo.

Cody Bellinger, Yasmani Grandal, and Toles all doubled in the inning as Los Angeles handed Kershaw a five-run lead to work with.

Former Padre, Matt Kemp, recorded his 58th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning.

For Perdomo, the six runs allowed was an improvement after the Dominican right-hander surrendered nine runs in only three innings during a start against the Dodgers on April 18th.

Perdomo (1-3), took the loss regardless, allowing six runs on 10 hits with three walks and zero strikeouts in seven innings.

In his best start of the season, Kershaw (3-4), allowed just two hits with one walk and five strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Not only did Kershaw pick up his second straight win, but he now has a record-tying 13 consecutive wins against the Padres. According to STATS, LLC. That's tied for the longest active streak against any opponent with St. Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha, who has won 13 in a row against the Cincinnati Reds.

Overall, Kershaw is 18-6 with a 1.94 ERA against the Padres in 32 starts over the course of his career.

Additionally, Kershaw surpassed 2,000 career innings pitched during the game, becoming the 13th Dodger in franchise history to reach that plateau. He also is the 11th active player in the Majors to have pitched over 2,000 innings in his career.

Justin Turner scored two runs with base loaded single in the top of the eighth inning and Wil Myers blasted a solo homer off Caleb Ferguson in the bottom of the ninth.

Myers has hit five home runs in his last three games, just the third Padre in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

Los Angeles improved to 21-11 at Petco Park since 2015, and have won seven of their last ten games against the Padres overall.

In the last eight years, the Dodgers have defeated the Padres, 92 times, which according to STATS. LLC, is the most wins by any MLB team against a single opponent over that span.

Up Next:

Rich Hill will take the mount on Tuesday night opposite another left-hander in Eric Lauer. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.