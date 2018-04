The Museum of Illusions in Los Angeles has opened its doors and it's giving visitors an enjoyable trip.The museum's pieces offer optical illusions in a setting where photos are actually encouraged. Visitors young and old can enjoy the amazing artwork created by SoCal artists.You can take a trip to the Museum of Illusions at 6753 Hollywood Blvd., but you better hurry because it's only here through June 30. Kids 5 and under can get in for free. You can get your tickets here