'The Natural History of Horror' Now Lurking at NHM

Fact: It's hard to untangle tangly webs and twirly vines and the sorts of sights seen in the outdoors with some of our greatest scary stories. The wilder parts of the world and the wilder parts of our horror-loving imaginations are as complementary as moonlight is to nighttime, in short. Agree? Good news, ghoulie fans: The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County will pay teeth-chattering tribute to this notion with a grand new exhibit called "The Natural History of Horror."



"The exhibition links science, history, and the art of movie making by exploring scientific discoveries that inspired some of the most iconic cinematic monsters including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon." What's inside the exhibit? Movie props, posters, and more. It creeeeaks open at the Exposition Park museum on Oct. 10, 2019. See it before it shambles away, like a monster in the night, on April 19, 2020.