The Next Food Holiday Is So Cheesy (and Burgery, Too)

Calling something "cheesy" seems like a cheesy thing to do, especially when you haven't yet taken the time to find out why the thing in question is cool.

But calling a cheeseburger cheesy? That's totally accurate, because, if you've lucked out, the top of your patty, or patties, will be gooey and yummy-oozy and positively covered in a delicious layer of dairy bliss.

So let us call National Cheeseburger Day the cheesiest of holidays, in the truest sense of the word, and let us find those burger bastions that will be serving up the savings on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

For that's when National Cheeseburger Day will sizzle and pop in 2019, as if you, a longtime cheeseburgerian, didn't already know that.

Farmer Boys will be offering its beloved Big Cheese cheeseburger for two bucks starting at 2 in the afternoon. That's easy to remember: $2 beginning at 2 p.m., through to close. What can you expect, if you haven't Big-Cheese'd before? A "1/4 pound of fresh, 100% USDA beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, dill pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on a sesame bun!"

Dog Haus knows that burger fans like to go a bit bigger on special occasions, and National Cheeseburger Day qualifies. So what's the deal at the frankfurter-famous, but-also-does-burgers eateries? They'll throw an extra patty onto your burger, for free, on Sept. 18. And that includes offerings like the Little Mule, which rocks both a fried egg and chipotle aioli, in addition to white American cheese. Just have the Dog Haus app ready to scan.

Islands Restaurants can just bet that plenty of diners'll be ordering cheeseburgers on Sept. 18 (as they do every day at the burger-strong chain). So there's a special in the works, to give those burger-orderers a treat in the wallet. The deal? You'll save five bucks on any burger on Sept. 18.

And BOA Steakhouse, which has outposts in Santa Monica and on Sunset Boulevard, is getting a little swank for the savory day. How? By pricing the Chopped Steak Burger at $22 for lunch and $35 for dinner. It boasts Wagyu beef and aged cheddar, as well as onion rings and bacon jam. And if you can't get in on Sept. 18 to order up this flavor-awesome offering, it'll be available through Sunday, Sept. 22. Which, when you think about it, is a super-cheesy thing to do, as in, super-nice, super-tasty, and super-rad.

