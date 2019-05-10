The Orange County Fair is Hiring 1,300 Employees This Summer

Get ready for the 2019 OC Fair, with the theme "Acres of Fun."

What to Know The OC Fair is looking to hire 1300 employees for the summer season.

This year, the theme is "Acres of Fun," and will feature live performances by Justin Moore and "Weird Al" Yankovich,

The festival will run from July 12 to Aug. 11

The OC Fair is hiring for the summer -- in a big way, too.

The 23-day festival in Costa Mesa will be bringing in 1,300 seasonal employees for their 2019 celebration. This year, the theme is "Acres of Fun," and will run from July 12 to Aug. 11.

While the event center in Costa Mesa hosts activities year-round, including their first-ever e-sport gathering in 2019, the OC Fair is the crown jewel. This year, there will be headliner performances by Justin Moore and "Weird Al" Yankovich.

Most jobs are just for the summer, although there are some year-round roles available, such as safety and traffic manager.

(Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019)

Here are some of the summer positions they’re looking to fill:

Livestock attendant lead -- $14.25 per hour

Guest services concierge -- $16.25 per hour

Costumed character -- $12.25 per hour

Plumber -- $20.25 - 23.25 per hour

Video Editor -- $15.25 per hour

Other available jobs are for full-time roles:

Security and Traffic supervisor -- $4,893 - $6,079 per month

Accounting officer (specialist) -- $4,344 - $5,439 per month

Benefits to working for the fair include free admission and the chance to win a fair-sponsored scholarship. A full listing of job openings can be found on their website.

The summer season is usually the busiest for the OC Event Center, which has been running since 1890. Last year, the event had a record-setting attendance number at over 1.4 million guests, likely why they’re looking to beef up their year-round staff of just 150 employees for this summer’s celebration.

For most positions, you must be over 16, although some may ask you to be older. To apply, go to ocfair.com/jobs or call Human Resources at 714-708-1563 - but act fast! The fair has already started hiring for some of it’s leading roles.