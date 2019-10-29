The Olivia Newton John Collection Goes to Auction

We just can't stay mellow about this: Several gowns, outfits, scripts, and photographs from the Olivia Newton John Collection will go to auction at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills as November 2019 begins. Count yourself as something of a muse, and thus a maven of "Xanadu"? You'll find treasures within the Julien's Auctions line-up. Are you a Pink Lady from way back? Look below for some "Grease" goodies. Over 500 pieces from the legendary entertainer's collection will be part of the larger ICONS & IDOLS auction on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2



Are you now humming "Hopelessly Devoted to You" or "Let Me Be There"? Best pause to see just a few of the dresses, jackets, and other music- and film-related treasures that will be featured at this major auction.